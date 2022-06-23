Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 23rd:

Heritage Commerce Corp HTBK: This bank holding company which offers a range of loans, primarily commercial, including real estate, construction, Small Business Administration, inventory and accounts receivable, and equipment loans, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.75%, compared with the industry average of 2.73%.

Dell Technologies DELL: This information technology solutions company whose operations consist of Client Solutions, Enterprise Solutions Group, and Dell Software Group, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.72%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

Ryder System R: This leading logistics and transportation company which provides supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, includinfull-servicece leasing, rental, and maintenance, used vehicle sales, professional drivers, transportation services, freight brokerage, warehousing and distribution, e-commerce fulfillment, anlast-milele delivery services, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 22.9 over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.24%, compared with the industry average of 1.49%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.