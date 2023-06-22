Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 22nd:

Invesco Mortgage Capital IVR: This real estate investment trust that focuses on financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 30.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 13.9%, compared with the industry average of 12.3%.

PennantPark Investment PNNT: This business development company which invests primarily in floating rate loans and other investments made to the United States middle-market companies, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 16.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 13.8%, compared with the industry average of 10.5%.

Monroe Capital MRCC: This company which is a non-diversified closed-end investment management company focused on providing financing primarily to lower middle-market companies in the United States and Canada, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 12.6%, compared with the industry average of 2.7%.

