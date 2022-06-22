Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 22nd:

The Necessity Retail REIT RTL: This real estate investment trust which focuses on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution-related commercial real estate properties principally in the U.S, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. Price and Consensus

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 12.18%, compared with the industry average of 4.12%.

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. Quote

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria BBVA: This company which is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. Price and Consensus

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. price-consensus-chart | Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.98%, compared with the industry average of 4.04%.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. dividend-yield-ttm | Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. Quote

Flushing Financial FFIC: This unitary savings and loan holding company, which, under existing laws, is generally not restricted as to types of business activities in which it may engage, provided that the subsidiary, continues to be a qualified thrift lender, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4.2 over the last 60 days.

Flushing Financial Corporation Price and Consensus

Flushing Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | Flushing Financial Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.01%, compared with the industry average of 2.57%.

Flushing Financial Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Flushing Financial Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Flushing Financial Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.