Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 21st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 21st:

Ageas AGESY: This insurance company that offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4.0% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.8%, compared with the industry average of 2.1%.

Britvic BTVCY: This company which is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of soft drinks, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 14.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

nVent Electric NVT: This company which provider of electrical connection and protection solutions which design, manufacture, market, install and service that connect and protect equipment, buildings and critical processes, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

