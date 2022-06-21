Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 21st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 21st:

Star Bulk Carriers SBLK: This global shipping company which provides worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 24.65%, compared with the industry average of 1.13%.

OUTFRONT Media OUT: This company which is a leading provider of OOH advertisement space in key markets throughout the United States and Canada, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.91%, compared with the industry average of 4.12%.

Eagle Bulk Shipping EGLE: This shipping company which is the largest U.S.-based owner of Handymax dry bulk vessels, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 11.8 over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 13.92%, compared with the industry average of 1.13%.

