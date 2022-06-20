Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 20th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 20th:

Invesco Mortgage Capital IVR: This real estate investment trust that focuses on financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 33.03%, compared with the industry average of 9.52%.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria BBVA: This company which is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 9.1 over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 9.08%, compared with the industry average of 3.89%.

BanColombia CIB: This Colombia-based banking company which is the largest in terms of assets and also has the largest market participation in deposit products and loans, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.99%, compared with the industry average of 3.89%.

