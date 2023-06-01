Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 1st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 1st:

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. PFLT: This closed-end, externally managed and non-diversified investment company which generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in floating rate loans and other investments made to the United States middle-market companies, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Price and Consensus

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. price-consensus-chart | PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 11.4%, compared with the industry average of 3.0%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. dividend-yield-ttm | PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Quote

Swire Pacific Limited SWRAY: This company which is one of Hong Kong's leading listed companies, with diversified interests in five operating divisions: Property, Aviation, Beverages, Marine Services and Trading & Industrial, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.

Swire Pacific Ltd. Price and Consensus

Swire Pacific Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Swire Pacific Ltd. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Swire Pacific Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Swire Pacific Ltd. dividend-yield-ttm | Swire Pacific Ltd. Quote

Ageas AGESY: This international insurance company which has chosen to concentrate its business activities in Europe and Asia, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.0% over the last 60 days.

Ageas SA Price and Consensus

Ageas SA price-consensus-chart | Ageas SA Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.8%, compared with the industry average of 2.3%.

Ageas SA Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ageas SA dividend-yield-ttm | Ageas SA Quote

