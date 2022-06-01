Technology

Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 1st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 1st:

First BanCorp. FBP: This bank holding company for FirstBank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of nearly 3.2%, compared with the industry average of 2.1%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. ARR: This company which invests in residential mortgage-backed securities has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 15.9%, compared with the industry average of 8.9%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation LPX: This manufacturer of home-building products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.6%.

