Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 17th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 17th:

Diana Shipping DSX: This global shipping transportation services company which specializes in the transportation of dry bulk cargoes, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 19.45%, compared with the industry average of 0.72%.

Eagle Bulk Shipping EGLE: This shipping company which is the largest U.S. based owner of Handymax dry bulk vessels, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 11.8 over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 13.87%, compared with the industry average of 0.72%.

The Necessity Retail REIT RTL: This real estate investment trust which is focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution-related commercial real estate properties principally in the U.S, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 12.52%, compared with the industry average of 3.85%.

