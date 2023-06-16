Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 16th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 16th:

Ingredion Incorporated INGR: This company that processes corn and other starch-based materials and sells the byproducts has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

Ingredion Incorporated Price and Consensus

Ingredion Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Ingredion Incorporated Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Ingredion Incorporated Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ingredion Incorporated dividend-yield-ttm | Ingredion Incorporated Quote

Britvic plc BTVCY: This soft drink company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.8% over the last 60 days.

Britvic PLC Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Britvic PLC Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Britvic PLC Sponsored ADR Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Britvic PLC Sponsored ADR Dividend Yield (TTM)

Britvic PLC Sponsored ADR dividend-yield-ttm | Britvic PLC Sponsored ADR Quote

Xylem Inc. XYL: This company which operates as an engineered products manufacturer for water and wastewater applications has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Xylem Inc. Price and Consensus

Xylem Inc. price-consensus-chart | Xylem Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Xylem Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Xylem Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Xylem Inc. Quote

