Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 16th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 16th:

Star Bulk Carriers SBLK: This global shipping company which provides worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.7% over the last 60 days.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Price and Consensus

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. price-consensus-chart | Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 24.59%, compared with the industry average of 0.72%.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Quote

Prospect Capital PSEC: This closed-end investment company that lends to and invests in private and microcap public businesses, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 3.9 over the last 60 days.

Prospect Capital Corporation Price and Consensus

Prospect Capital Corporation price-consensus-chart | Prospect Capital Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 10.18%, compared with the industry average of 2.75%.

Prospect Capital Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Prospect Capital Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Prospect Capital Corporation Quote

The RMR Group RMR: This company which provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.1% over the last 60 days.

The RMR Group Inc. Price and Consensus

The RMR Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | The RMR Group Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.62%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

The RMR Group Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

The RMR Group Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | The RMR Group Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens

Special Report: The Top 5 IPOs for Your Portfolio

Today, you have a chance to get in on the ground floor of one of the best investment opportunities of the year. As the world continues to benefit from an ever-evolving internet, a handful of innovative tech companies are on the brink of reaping immense rewards - and you can put yourself in a position to cash in. One is set to disrupt the online communication industry. Brilliantly designed for creating online communities, this stock is poised to explode when made public. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.