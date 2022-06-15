Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 15th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 15th:

ARMOUR Residential REIT ARR: This company which invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States Government-chartered entity, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Price and Consensus

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. price-consensus-chart | ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 18.87%, compared with the industry average of 9.52%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Quote

Golden Ocean Group GOGL: This shipping company which is engaged in the transportation of dry bulk cargoes, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 56.4% over the last 60 days.

Golden Ocean Group Limited Price and Consensus

Golden Ocean Group Limited price-consensus-chart | Golden Ocean Group Limited Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 15.43%, compared with the industry average of 0.72%.

Golden Ocean Group Limited Dividend Yield (TTM)

Golden Ocean Group Limited dividend-yield-ttm | Golden Ocean Group Limited Quote

The Necessity Retail REIT RTL: This real estate investment trust which focuses on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail adistribution-relatedted commercial real estate properties principally in the U.S, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. Price and Consensus

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 12.56%, compared with the industry average of 3.85%.

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Electric Vehicles

Big money has already been made in the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry. But, the EV revolution has not hit full throttle yet. There is a lot of money to be made as the next push for future technologies ramps up. Zacks’ Special Report reveals 5 picks investors

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.