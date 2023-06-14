Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 14th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 14th:

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. PFLT: This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Price and Consensus

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. price-consensus-chart | PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 10.9%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. dividend-yield-ttm | PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Quote

Eni S.p.A. E: This integrated energy company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly17% over the last 60 days.

Eni SpA Price and Consensus

Eni SpA price-consensus-chart | Eni SpA Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.7%, compared with the industry average of 3.4%.

Eni SpA Dividend Yield (TTM)

Eni SpA dividend-yield-ttm | Eni SpA Quote

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. CCU: This beverage company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. Price and Consensus

Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. price-consensus-chart | Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. dividend-yield-ttm | Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Eni SpA (E) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (CCU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.