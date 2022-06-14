Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 14th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 14th:

Star Bulk Carriers SBLK: This global shipping company which provides worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 25.95%, compared with the industry average of 0.72%.

Diana Shipping DSX: This global shipping transportation services company which specializes in transporting dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 19.57 %, compared with the industry average of 0.72%.

Heritage Commerce Corp HTBK: This company which offers a range of loans, primarily commercial, including real estate, construction, Small Business Administration, inventory and accounts receivable, and equipment loans, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.87%, compared with the industry average of 2.74%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.