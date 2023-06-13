Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 13th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 13th:

Kennametal Inc. KMT: This company engaged in the application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials for use in metal cuttinghas witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.6% over the last 60 days.

Kennametal Inc. Price and Consensus

Kennametal Inc. price-consensus-chart | Kennametal Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.8%, compared with the industry average of 1.8%.

Kennametal Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Kennametal Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Kennametal Inc. Quote

Greif, Inc. GEF: This industrial packaging products and services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

Greif, Inc. Price and Consensus

Greif, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Greif, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.8%, compared with the industry average of 2%.

Greif, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Greif, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Greif, Inc. Quote

ageas SA/NV AGESY: This insurance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.

Ageas SA Price and Consensus

Ageas SA price-consensus-chart | Ageas SA Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.8%, compared with the industry average of 2.1%.

Ageas SA Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ageas SA dividend-yield-ttm | Ageas SA Quote

