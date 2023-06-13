Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 13th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 13th:
Kennametal Inc. KMT: This company engaged in the application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials for use in metal cuttinghas witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.6% over the last 60 days.
Kennametal Inc. Price and Consensus
Kennametal Inc. price-consensus-chart | Kennametal Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.8%, compared with the industry average of 1.8%.
Kennametal Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Kennametal Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Kennametal Inc. Quote
Greif, Inc. GEF: This industrial packaging products and services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.
Greif, Inc. Price and Consensus
Greif, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Greif, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.8%, compared with the industry average of 2%.
Greif, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Greif, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Greif, Inc. Quote
ageas SA/NV AGESY: This insurance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.
Ageas SA Price and Consensus
Ageas SA price-consensus-chart | Ageas SA Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.8%, compared with the industry average of 2.1%.
Ageas SA Dividend Yield (TTM)
Ageas SA dividend-yield-ttm | Ageas SA Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires
As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.Download the brand-new FREE report revealing 5 EV battery stocks set to soar.
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Kennametal Inc. (KMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Greif, Inc. (GEF) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Ageas SA (AGESY) : Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.