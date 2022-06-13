Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 13th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 13th:

Pool Corp. POOL: This company which is the world's largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related products, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

Pool Corporation Price and Consensus

Pool Corporation price-consensus-chart | Pool Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 1.04%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

Pool Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Pool Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Pool Corporation Quote

Marten Transport MRTN: This company which specializes in the transportation and distribution of food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 9.3% over the last 60 days.

Marten Transport, Ltd. Price and Consensus

Marten Transport, Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Marten Transport, Ltd. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.38 %, compared with the industry average of 0.58%.

Marten Transport, Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Marten Transport, Ltd. dividend-yield-ttm | Marten Transport, Ltd. Quote

United Fire Group UFCS: This company which is engaged in the business of writing property, casualty, and insurances, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.5% over the last 60 days.

United Fire Group, Inc Price and Consensus

United Fire Group, Inc price-consensus-chart | United Fire Group, Inc Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.04%, compared with the industry average of 1.11%.

United Fire Group, Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)

United Fire Group, Inc dividend-yield-ttm | United Fire Group, Inc Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.