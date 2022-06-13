Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 13th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 13th:
Pool Corp. POOL: This company which is the world's largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related products, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 1.04%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.
Marten Transport MRTN: This company which specializes in the transportation and distribution of food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 9.3% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.38 %, compared with the industry average of 0.58%.
United Fire Group UFCS: This company which is engaged in the business of writing property, casualty, and insurances, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.5% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.04%, compared with the industry average of 1.11%.
