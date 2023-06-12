Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 12th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 12th:
Volkswagen AG VWAGY: This automobile company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.7% over the last 60 days.
Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR Price and Consensus
Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR Dividend Yield (TTM)
Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR dividend-yield-ttm | Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR Quote
Ingredion Incorporated INGR: This company that processes corn and other starch-based materials and sells the byproducts has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.
Ingredion Incorporated Price and Consensus
Ingredion Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Ingredion Incorporated Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Ingredion Incorporated Dividend Yield (TTM)
Ingredion Incorporated dividend-yield-ttm | Ingredion Incorporated Quote
McDonald's Corporation MCD: This global restaurant industry giant has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.
McDonald's Corporation Price and Consensus
McDonald's Corporation price-consensus-chart | McDonald's Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
McDonald's Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
McDonald's Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | McDonald's Corporation Quote
