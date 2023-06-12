Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 12th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 12th:

Volkswagen AG VWAGY: This automobile company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Ingredion Incorporated INGR: This company that processes corn and other starch-based materials and sells the byproducts has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

McDonald's Corporation MCD: This global restaurant industry giant has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

