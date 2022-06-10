Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 10th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 10th:

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. SBLK: This shipping company of dry-bulk cargoes has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 23.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.6%.

SouthState Corporation SSB: This bank holding company for SouthState Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.4%, compared with the industry average of 2.1%.

HCI Group, Inc. HCI: This property, casulty insurance, information technology and real estate company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of nearly 2.4%, compared with the industry average of 1.1%.

