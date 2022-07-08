Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 8th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 8th:

Fulton Financial Corporation FULT: This consumer and commercial banking products and services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.1%, compared with the industry average of 2.5%.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. CCBG: This financial holding company for Capital City Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.3%, compared with the industry average of 2.2%.

Tenaris S.A. TS: This seamless and welded steel tubular products and services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.5%.

