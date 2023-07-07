Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 7th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 7th:

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. APOG: This glass and metal products and services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2%, compared with the industry average of 0%.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. GSBD: This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 13.1%, compared with the industry average of 10.4%.

