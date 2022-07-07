Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 7th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 7th:

Banner Corporation BANR: This bank holding company for Banner Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.1%, compared with the industry average of 2.6%.

BP p.l.c. BP: This company that engages in the energy business worldwide has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.8%, compared with the industry average of 3.9%.

ING Groep N.V. ING: This banking products and services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.7%, compared with the industry average of 4.2%.

