Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 6th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 6th:

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. GBX: This manufacturer of railroad freight car equipment has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) Price and Consensus

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) price-consensus-chart | Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.5%, compared with the industry average of 1.8%.

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) Dividend Yield (TTM)

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) dividend-yield-ttm | Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) Quote

Griffon Corporation GFF: This diversified management and holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.

Griffon Corporation Price and Consensus

Griffon Corporation price-consensus-chart | Griffon Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.2%.

Griffon Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Griffon Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Griffon Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.2% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (GBX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Griffon Corporation (GFF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.