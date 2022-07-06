Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 6th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 6th:

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. PAA: This company that engages in pipeline transportation, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.6%, compared with the industry average of 7.8%.

Phillips 66 PSX: This energy manufacturing and logistics company that provides loans has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.6%, compared with the industry average of 2%.

Fulton Financial Corporation FULT: This consumer and commercial banking products and services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.1%, compared with the industry average of 2.5%.

