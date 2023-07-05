Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 5th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 5th:

Ford Motor Company F: This automobile giant has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.

Ford Motor Company Price and Consensus

Ford Motor Company price-consensus-chart | Ford Motor Company Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Ford Motor Company Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ford Motor Company dividend-yield-ttm | Ford Motor Company Quote

Civitas Resources, Inc. CIVI: This oil and natural gas exploration and production company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.

Civitas Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus

Civitas Resources, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Civitas Resources, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Civitas Resources, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Civitas Resources, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Civitas Resources, Inc. Quote

Worthington Industries, Inc. WOR: This industrial manufacturing company focused on value-added steel processing has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.

Worthington Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

Worthington Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Worthington Industries, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.5%.

Worthington Industries, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Worthington Industries, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Worthington Industries, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ford Motor Company (F) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Civitas Resources, Inc. (CIVI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.