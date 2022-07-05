Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 5th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 5th:

Suncor Energy Inc. SU: This integrated energy company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.7% over the last 60 days.

Suncor Energy Inc. Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.2%, compared with the industry average of 3.3%.

Suncor Energy Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation PTMN: This business development company that provides loans has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 10.5%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%.

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ryerson Holding Corporation RYI: This industrial metals processing and distribution company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.8% over the last 60 days.

Ryerson Holding Corporation Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.3%, compared with the industry average of 1.8%.

Ryerson Holding Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

