Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 3rd:

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. NXST: This broadcasting and digital media company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc Price and Consensus

Nexstar Media Group, Inc price-consensus-chart | Nexstar Media Group, Inc Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc dividend-yield-ttm | Nexstar Media Group, Inc Quote

Marriott International, Inc. MAR: This global hotel franchise has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

Marriott International, Inc. Price and Consensus

Marriott International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Marriott International, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Marriott International, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Marriott International, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Marriott International, Inc. Quote

UFP Industries, Inc. UFPI: This manufacturer of wood and wood-alternative products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

UFP Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

UFP Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | UFP Industries, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1%, compared with the industry average of 0.8%.

UFP Industries, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

UFP Industries, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | UFP Industries, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nexstar Media Group, Inc (NXST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.