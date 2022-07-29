Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 29th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 29th:
First Interstate BancSystem FIBK: This financial and bank holding company which through its wholly-owned subsidiary delivers a range of banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities and other entities throughout its market areas, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.08%, compared with the industry average of 2.69%.
Acushnet GOLF: This company which designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.72% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.50%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.
Portland General Electric POR: This vertically integrated electric utility company which serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.52%, compared with the industry average of 3.37%.
