Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 28th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 28th:

Southside Bancshares SBSI: This company which is primarily engaged in commercial banking and providing trust services,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 3.5% over the last 60 days.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

Southside Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Southside Bancshares, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.3%, compared with the industry average of 1.4%.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Southside Bancshares, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Southside Bancshares, Inc. Quote

International Game Technology IGT: This company which is engaged in design, development, manufacture and marketing of casino-style gaming equipment, systems technology, and game content, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.

International Game Technology Price and Consensus

International Game Technology price-consensus-chart | International Game Technology Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

International Game Technology Dividend Yield (TTM)

International Game Technology dividend-yield-ttm | International Game Technology Quote

Acushnet GOLF: This company which designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 1.0% over the last 60 days.

Acushnet Price and Consensus

Acushnet price-consensus-chart | Acushnet Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Acushnet Dividend Yield (TTM)

Acushnet dividend-yield-ttm | Acushnet Quote

