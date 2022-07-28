Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 28th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 28th:

TrustCo Bank Corp NY TRST: This bank holding company which is engaged through its subsidiary, in general banking, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.22%, compared with the industry average of 2.54%.

Industrias Bachoco IBA: This financial services company with $5.5 billion in assets serving the Central, Western and Hudson Valley regions of New York and the Southeastern region of Pennsylvania, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.03%, compared with the industry average of 0.43%.

Evans Bancorp EVBN: This bank holding company which offers a variety of loan products to its customers including commercial loans, commercial and residential mortgage loans, and consumer loans, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.45%, compared with the industry average of 2.54%.

