Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 27th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 27th:

TC Energy TRP: This company which is a premier energy infrastructure provider in North America, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 6.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Janus Henderson Group JHG: This investment management company which provides investment advisors for equities, fixed income, property and private equity sectors, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.3%, compared with the industry average of 2.6%.

Sierra Bancorp BSRR: This bank holding company which operates branch offices as well as real estate centers, agricultural credit centers and a bank card center, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 7.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.3%, compared with the industry average of 3.1%.

