Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 27th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 27th:

Star Bulk Carriers SBLK: This global shipping company which provides worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 25.77%, compared with the industry average of 1.06%.

Petroleo Brasileiro PBR: This company which is the largest integrated energy firm in Brazil and one of the largest in Latin America is engaged in the exploration, and production of oil from reservoir wells, shale and other rocks, as well as refining, processing, trading and transportation of oil and oil products, natural gas and other fluid hydrocarbons, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 24.44%, compared with the industry average of 22.33%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital IVR: This real estate investment trust that focuses on financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 22.44%, compared with the industry average of 9.89%.

