Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 26th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 26th:

The Gap, Inc. GPS: This apparel retail company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. FBIN: This company which provides home and security products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.3%, compared with the industry average of 1.1%.

Banco Santander-Chile BSAC: This company which provides commercial and retail banking products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.5%, compared with the industry average of 4.4%.

