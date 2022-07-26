Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 26th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 26th:

Kennedy-Wilson KW: This vertically-integrated real estate investment and services company which offers a comprehensive array of real estate services including property and asset management, brokerage and auction services, and construction and trust management, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.

KennedyWilson Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

KennedyWilson Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | KennedyWilson Holdings Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.82%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

KennedyWilson Holdings Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

KennedyWilson Holdings Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | KennedyWilson Holdings Inc. Quote

Umpqua UMPQ: This financial holding company which through its subsidiaries is engaged primarily in the business of commercial and retail banking and the delivery of retail brokerage services, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation Price and Consensus

Umpqua Holdings Corporation price-consensus-chart | Umpqua Holdings Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.86%, compared with the industry average of 2.75%.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Umpqua Holdings Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Umpqua Holdings Corporation Quote

AGNC Investment AGNC: This real estate investment trust (REIT) which focuses on leveraged investments in Agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) including residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

AGNC Investment Corp. Price and Consensus

AGNC Investment Corp. price-consensus-chart | AGNC Investment Corp. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 11.74%, compared with the industry average of 9.89%.

AGNC Investment Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

AGNC Investment Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | AGNC Investment Corp. Quote

