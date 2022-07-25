Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 25th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 25th:

WesBanco WSBC: This multi-bank holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in the general banking business, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

WesBanco, Inc. Price and Consensus

WesBanco, Inc. price-consensus-chart | WesBanco, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.19%, compared with the industry average of 2.19%.

WesBanco, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

WesBanco, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | WesBanco, Inc. Quote

Patterson Companies PDCO: This company which is one of the leading distributors of dental and animal health products, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

Patterson Companies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Patterson Companies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Patterson Companies, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.39%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

Patterson Companies, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Patterson Companies, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Patterson Companies, Inc. Quote

F.N.B. FNB: This bank holding company which offers commercial banking solutions, consumer banking products and services, and wealth management services through its subsidiary network, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.0% over the last 60 days.

F.N.B. Corporation Price and Consensus

F.N.B. Corporation price-consensus-chart | F.N.B. Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.14%, compared with the industry average of 2.19%.

F.N.B. Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

F.N.B. Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | F.N.B. Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.