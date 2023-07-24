Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 24th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 24th:

J. Sainsbury JSAIY: This company which is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5.0% over the last 60 days.

J. Sainsbury PLC Price and Consensus

J. Sainsbury PLC price-consensus-chart | J. Sainsbury PLC Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.3%, compared with the industry average of 1.8%.

J. Sainsbury PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

J. Sainsbury PLC dividend-yield-ttm | J. Sainsbury PLC Quote

Tesco TSCDY: This company which is the UK's largest retailer and one of the world's leading international retailers, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

Tesco PLC Price and Consensus

Tesco PLC price-consensus-chart | Tesco PLC Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.4%, compared with the industry average of 1.8%.

Tesco PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

Tesco PLC dividend-yield-ttm | Tesco PLC Quote

Silvercrest Asset Management Group SAMG: This company which provides financial advisory and related family office services to high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors primarily in the United States, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 1.4% over the last 60 days.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. Price and Consensus

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.4%, compared with the industry average of 2.7%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

J. Sainsbury PLC (JSAIY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tesco PLC (TSCDY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.