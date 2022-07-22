Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 22nd:

Star Bulk Carriers SBLK: This is a global shipping company that provides worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector which include iron ore, coal, grain and minor bulks such as bauxite, fertilizers and steel products, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.0% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 25.0%, compared with the industry average of 1.03%.

Crestwood Equity Partners CEQP: This company which is engaged in providing a wide range of fee-based infrastructure solutions in major U.S. shale plays like the Bakken Shale, Delaware Basin, Powder River Basin, Marcellus Shale and others, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 10.09%, compared with the industry average of 7.94%.

National Bankshares NKSH: This bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.58%, compared with the industry average of 2.19%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.