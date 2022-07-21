Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 21st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 21st:

Petroleo Brasileiro PBR: This largest integrated energy firm in Brazil and one of the largest in Latin America with operations including exploration, and production of oil from reservoir wells, shale and other rocks, as well as refining, processing, trading and transportation of oil and oil products, natural gas and other fluid hydrocarbons, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 26.50%, compared with the industry average of 23.09%.

TotalEnergies TTE:This company which is among the top five publicly traded global integrated oil and gas companies based on production volumes, proved reserves, and market capitalization, with operations in more than 130 countries across five continents, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.0% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.03%, compared with the industry average of 2.01%.

Regional Management RM:This diversified specialty consumer finance company engaged in providing loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other traditional lenders, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.99%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

