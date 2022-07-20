Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 20th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 20th:

BankFinancial BFIN: This holding company which provides a full-service, community-oriented savings bank providing financial services to individuals, families and businesses through eighteen full-service banking offices, located in Cook, DuPage, Lake and Will Counties, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.26%, compared with the industry average of 2.68%.

Gildan Activewear GIL:This company which is a manufacturer and marketer of premium quality branded basic activewear for sale principally into the wholesale imprinted activewear segment of the North American apparel market, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.0% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.37%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

Eni E:This Italy-based company is among the leading integrated energy players in the world with operations including the exploitation, production, transport, and storing of oil and natural gas resources and is also engaged in refining hydrocarbons and distributing the end products in 71 nations, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 11.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.51%, compared with the industry average of 4.21%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.