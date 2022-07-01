Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 1st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 1st:

Suncor Energy Inc. SU: This integrated energy company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.7% over the last 60 days.

Suncor Energy Inc. Price and Consensus

Suncor Energy Inc. price-consensus-chart | Suncor Energy Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.2%, compared with the industry average of 3.3%.

Suncor Energy Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Suncor Energy Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Suncor Energy Inc. Quote

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. CCBG: This financial holding company for Capital City Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Capital City Bank Group Price and Consensus

Capital City Bank Group price-consensus-chart | Capital City Bank Group Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.3%, compared with the industry average of 2.2%.

Capital City Bank Group Dividend Yield (TTM)

Capital City Bank Group dividend-yield-ttm | Capital City Bank Group Quote

Tate & Lyle plc TATYY: This company that provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.9% over the last 60 days.

Tate & Lyle PLC Price and Consensus

Tate & Lyle PLC price-consensus-chart | Tate & Lyle PLC Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.9%, compared with the industry average of 0%.

Tate & Lyle PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

Tate & Lyle PLC dividend-yield-ttm | Tate & Lyle PLC Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here .

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens .

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.