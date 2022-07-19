Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 19th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 19th:

Kennedy-Wilson KW: This vertically-integrated real estate investment and services company which offers a comprehensive array of real estate services including property and asset management, brokerage and auction services, and construction and trust management, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.09%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

Independent Bank IBCP:This bank holding company which through Its subsidiary banks principally serves rural and suburban communities located across Michigan's Lower Peninsula, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.52%, compared with the industry average of 2.82%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp PPBI: This savings and loan holding company for Life Bank which originates, purchases, sells, securitizes and services primarily non-conventional mortgage loans principally secured by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 2.1 over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.37%, compared with the industry average of 2.68%.

