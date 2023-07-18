Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 18th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 18th:

ING Groep N.V. ING: This company which provides various banking products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.1%, compared with the industry average of 4.7%.

Repsol, S.A. REPYY: This integrated energy company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.2%, compared with the industry average of 3.5%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company TAP: This Beverage Company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

