Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 18th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 18th:

BanColombia CIB: This largest bank in Colombia in terms of assets and also has the largest market participation in deposit products and loans, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 9.53%, compared with the industry average of 4.33%.

HF Sinclair DINO:This energy company which produces and markets light products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, and other specialty products, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 48.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.62%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

Rayonier RYN:This real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive timber growing regions in the U.S. and New Zealand, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4.8 over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.31%, compared with the industry average of 0.79%.

