Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 15th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 15th:

Independent Bank Corporation IBCP: This bank holding company for Independent Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.7%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras PBR: This explorer and producer of oil and gas has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 27.2%, compared with the industry average of nearly 24%.

Merck & Co., Inc. MRK: This healthcare company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.9%, compared with the industry average of 2.5%.

