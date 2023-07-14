Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 14th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 14th:

Griffon Corporation GFF: This company which provides consumer and professional, and home and building products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.2%, compared with the industry average of nearly 0.2%.

ING Groep N.V. ING: This company which provides various banking products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.1%, compared with the industry average of 4.7%.

WisdomTree, Inc. WT: This company that functions as a sponsor and asset manager for exchange-traded funds (ETFs) has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

