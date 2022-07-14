Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 14th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 14th:

Chemung Financial Corporation CHMG: This holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.7%, compared with the industry average of 2.2%.

Sysco Corporation SYY: This food and related products marketing and distribution company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.2%.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. CQP: This owner and operator of natural gas liquefaction and export facilities has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.4%, compared with the industry average of 5.4%.

