Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 13th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 13th:

Kinder Morgan, Inc. KMI: This energy infrastructure company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. Price and Consensus

Kinder Morgan, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Kinder Morgan, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.6%, compared with the industry average of 5.4%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Kinder Morgan, Inc. Quote

Independent Bank Corporation IBCP: This bank holding company for Independent Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.

Independent Bank Corporation Price and Consensus

Independent Bank Corporation price-consensus-chart | Independent Bank Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.5%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%.

Independent Bank Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Independent Bank Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Independent Bank Corporation Quote

United Fire Group, Inc. UFCS: This property and casualty insurance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.5% over the last 60 days.

United Fire Group, Inc Price and Consensus

United Fire Group, Inc price-consensus-chart | United Fire Group, Inc Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.9%, compared with the industry average of 1.1%.

United Fire Group, Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)

United Fire Group, Inc dividend-yield-ttm | United Fire Group, Inc Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here .

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens .

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.