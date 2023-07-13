Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 13

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 13:

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. ISNPY: This company which provides various financial products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 11% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.2%, compared with the industry average of 4.7%.

J Sainsbury plc JSAIY: This retail conglomerate has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.4%, compared with the industry average of 1.8%.

Volkswagen AG VWAGY: This automobile company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

