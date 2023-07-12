Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 12th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 12th:

Telefónica TEF: This company that provides telecommunications services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.5% over the last 60 days.

Telefonica SA Price and Consensus

Telefonica SA price-consensus-chart | Telefonica SA Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6%, compared with the industry average of 0.4%.

Telefonica SA Dividend Yield (TTM)

Telefonica SA dividend-yield-ttm | Telefonica SA Quote

WisdomTree, Inc. WT: This company that operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

WisdomTree, Inc. Price and Consensus

WisdomTree, Inc. price-consensus-chart | WisdomTree, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

WisdomTree, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

WisdomTree, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | WisdomTree, Inc. Quote

Griffon Corporation GFF: This company that provides consumer and professional, and home and building products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.

Griffon Corporation Price and Consensus

Griffon Corporation price-consensus-chart | Griffon Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.1%.

Griffon Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Griffon Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Griffon Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens .

This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Telefonica SA (TEF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Griffon Corporation (GFF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

WisdomTree, Inc. (WT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.