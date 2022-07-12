Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 12th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 12th:

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. BSM: This company that owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 11.5%, compared with the industry average of 7.8%.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. CCBG: This financial holding company for Capital City Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.3%, compared with the industry average of 2.2%.

First BanCorp. FBP: This bank holding company for FirstBank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.5%, compared with the industry average of 2.2%.

