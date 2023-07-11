Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 11th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 11th:

Ecopetrol S.A. EC: This integrated energy company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 19.9%, compared with the industry average of 16.6%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc AY: This company provides renewable energy solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 153.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. CQP: This company provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.7%, compared with the industry average of 5.9%.

